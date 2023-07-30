Spokane Things 2 Do | July 28-30

Events this week include "Rise Gry Movie" at Mirabeau Point Park, a night market, the Americans with Disabilities Act Celebration and the Paranormal Cirque II show.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — Ready for more events coming this week?

Many events will be taking place in the Inland Northwest this week. Some of them include the "Rise Gry Movie" at Mirabeau Point Park, a night market, the Americans with Disabilities Act Celebration, and the Paranormal Cirque II show.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s are expected in the forecast for this weekend.

Here is the full list of events happening this week in Spokane:

Outdoor Movie in the Park

The Rise of Gru Movie will be shown on Friday, July 28 at Mirabeau Point Park.

The movie starts when the sun sets at approximately 8 p.m. and finishes at 10 p.m. It is sponsored by WSECU.

Cost: Free

Where: 13500 Mirabeau Parkway, in Spokane Valley.





Sprague Union Night Market

Attend the Sprague Union District for a night market on Friday.

The market takes place Friday, July 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. During the market, people will enjoy family fun, sales, pop-up vendors and more.

Cost: Entrance free

Where: Sprague Union District at 2400-1600 E. Sprague in Spokane.

Americans with Disabilities Act Celebration

Inland Northwest Disability Experience (INDEx) is hosting its 33rd Annual Americans with Disabilities Act and Resource Fair on Saturday, July 29.

The fair, called "Building Bridges," is a free family-friendly event that celebrates Disability Pride month in Riverfront Park. It starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. around the Orange Bridge and Rotary Fountain in Riverfront Park.

The event will have multicultural dance presentations, music and more performances. The Tom McTevia Award will be presented at 12:30 p.m. to Courageous Kids Climbing for their work in making rock climbing, ice skating and other activities accessible for kids of all ages.

Attendees will get free food tickets for quesadillas, churros, shaved ice, s'mores and other food. They will also get a free t-shirt while supplies last. Free raffle prizes and a trivia contest about the Americans with Disabilities Act round out will be open to the public.

Cost: Free

Where: Riverfront Park

Mermaid Storytime

Join the Siren Storytime on Saturday, July 29 at the Spokane Valley Barnes and Noble at 11 a.m.

Join Spokane Merfolk for a mermaid storytime led by Mermaid Maelstrom and Siren Coraxera. The event is free and there will be a chance for pictures and questions with the mermaids.

Cost: Free

Where: At Barnes and Noble in Spokane

Friday Night Concerts at Manito Park

Free Friday night concerts return to Manito’s Park Bench Café this summer.

During the events, people can enjoy dinner specials and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream from the Park Bench Café while listening to live music in the center of beautiful Manito Park.

'Under the Trees' free concert series features artists playing pop, folk, jazz, and famous rock covers. All concerts are from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. People can bring a lawn chair or lay out on the cool grass.

Friday artist includes Hannah Siglin on July 28.

Cost: Free

Where: Manito's Park Bench Cafe.

Paranormal Cirque II

The Paranormal Cirque II, an R-rated horror circus with a haunt attraction pre-show, is coming to Spokane Valley this week.

This innovative horror story features different shades of an incomparable storyline. The only thing you can be sure of during the show is that you will not know what to expect. It might be hard to divide reality and illusion. The show is only recommended for mature audiences.

You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts.

The show cast includes the best artists from all over the world. A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying Magic and more. The show follows an animal-free policy.

Circus show performances will be taking place from Friday, July 28 to Monday, July 31. Show times include the following;

July 28 – Friday: 7:30 p.m.

July 29 – Saturday: 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

July 30 – Sunday: 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

July 31 – Monday: 7:30 p.m.

To get tickets, click here. ADA seating is available by calling (941) 704-8572 or by visiting the on-site ticket office.

Cost: Tickets range from $46 to 64. Use special promo code: FACE5OFF for $5 off every ticket on any level of seating

Where: 14700 E Indiana Avenue, at Spokane Valley Mall

Spokane Valley Cycle Celebration

The Spokane Valley Cycle Celebration gathers a variety of bike riders for healthy opportunities to explore the Spokane area up close.

Join the festivities on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Mirabeau Point Park.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Valleyfest Children’s Foundation, which provides grants to enrich the lives of students interested in pursuing an activity in arts, culture, science or math.

People can select from one of the three bike rides, which include the following:

The cycle celebration begins with the 50-mile “Hills Around the Valley” ride, which loops bikers as far north as Mead and includes a few challenging hills, and riders start at 8 a.m.

Then, the 25-mile “Adventure Ride” runs mostly south of Spokane Valley and kicks off at 9 a.m.

Finally, at 9:30 a.m., the 10-mile “Family Friendly” loop ride is an easy route that follows the Spokane Centennial Trail to the Barker Trailhead and then loops back to Mirabeau Point Park. The Family Ride offers fabulous scenic views of the Spokane River.

Cost: Adult cost is $29 plus an online processing fee. Riders 18 and older get a dry-fit t-shirt and box lunch. Youth cost entrance to the race is $15 plus an online processing fee. Click here to register.

Where: Mirabeau Point Park, located at 13500 Mirabeau Pkwy, in Spokane Valley.

