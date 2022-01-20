January 20-22: Spokane events

This week attend the Banff Mountain Film Festival, night skiing at Mt. Spokane or attend a colorful gallery art show.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for the weekend? Mark your calendar for one of this week's events.

This week, attend the Banff Mountain Film Festival, a Spokane symphony concert, night skiing at Mt. Spokane, a hockey game or an art gallery show.

Check the full list of events taking place this weekend in the Inland Northwest:

Banff Mountain Film Festival

Attend the two-day Banff Mountain Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21.

The annual Worlds’ Best Mountain Film Festival returns to Spokane. The festival has been hosted in Spokane for over 30 years. This year, the festival will offer two nights of movies, featuring the films Outdoor adventure, Mountain Culture and the Environment.

The event is sponsored by Live to Play (Mountain Gears founder’s retirement gig) and local outdoor organizations like Spokane Nordic Ski Association, Jess Roskelley Foundation, Bower Climbing Coalition, Dishman Hills Conservancy and Spokane Mountaineers.

When: Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan.21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Bing Crosby Theater, located at 901 W Sprague, in Spokane.

Cost: $24 per adult. Purchase tickets here.





Mt. Spokane Night Lights and Live Music

On Friday, head up to Mt. Spokane for night skiing and live music.

Night skiing runs from 3–9 p.m., and costs $36 per person. Day lift tickets and season passes always include night ski. Friday's live performer is musician Carli Osika.

Sign up your kids for Club Shred for a ski lesson, dinner, and playtime with new friends. Kids' ages range from 4 to 10 years old. You must sign up in advance.

When: Friday, Jan. 19.

Where: Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park, located at 29500 N Mt Spokane Park Dr, in Mead.

Cost: Night skiing is $36 per person.

Spokane Symphony concert

This weekend, Spokane Symphony Masterworks 5: Slatkin will be hosting two concerts at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox. The orchestra is conducted by Leonard Slatkin.

Slatkin is one of America’s greatest conductors. He is famous for his musical insight and inspiration as well as his charming stage presence.

Dates:

Saturday, Jan. 21st. Doors open at 6 p.m. Preconcert lecture starts at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Preconcert lecture starts at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22nd. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Preconcert lecture starts at 2 p.m. Show starts at 3 p.m.

Where: Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, located at 1001 W Sprague Ave., in Spokane.

Cost: Tickets cost $19 to $68.

Outdoor Learning Center open house

Don’t miss January open house!

Come celebrate Winter Wonderland at West Valley Outdoor Learning Center and learn about penguins, bison and other animals who love winter.

When: Mark your calendars for Saturday, Jan. 21st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: West Valley Outdoor Learning Center located at 8508 E Upriver Dr., in Spokane.

Cost: Suggested donation is $5.

Art Gallery Show | Color Forms

Attend a gallery show exhibition by Moscow artist Michael Sonnichsen to the Terrain.

Sonnichsen is an artist who employs geometry and color to dazzle the eyes and evoke wonder and nostalgia. The "Color Forms" exhibition of prints and objects offers new ways of seeing the familiar through novel and surprising combinations which delight viewers through the play of color and form.

When: Show dates are Jan. 6-28. Gallery hours are Thursday - Saturday, from 4-7 p.m.

Where: The Terrain, located at 628 N Monroe St, in Spokane.

Cost: Free

Spokane Chiefs Hockey game

Attend the Spokane Chiefs vs Victoria Royals game on Saturday. The Spokane Chiefs' upcoming dates include February 3, 4, 10, and 27.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Spokane Arena, located at 720 West Mallon Avenue, in Spokane.

Cost: Tickets price ranges from $12 to $30.

Inland Northwest RV show

The largest RV show is back in Spokane!

The Inland Northwest RV Show and Sale show is taking place for four days at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center with new inventory.

When: Friday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, located at 404 N Havana St No. 1, in Spokane Valley.

Cost: $12 admission (cash only). Kids under 12 enter free! Parking is free!

Comedy Club weekend shows

Attend the Spokane Comedy Club this weekend for a night full of fun with comedians Chad Kroeger and JT Parr.

Chad Kroeger and JT Parr are on a mission to do good. Using their digital platforms, the duo takes action to raise awareness and bring change for some of the most important causes in pop culture and beyond.

When they are not at City Hall meetings, the two host the weekly podcast Going Deep with Chad & JT, which sees them discussing major current events, honoring legends, exploring ongoing beefs and giving solicited advice to callers and fans alike.

When: Two shows on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Two shows on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Where: Spokane Comedy Club, located at 315 W Sprague Ave, in Spokane.

Cost: Ticket prices range from $25 to $35.

