Things 2 Do | Spokane events happening July 21-23

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many events are taking place this week in Spokane

Temperatures on Friday will reach 97 degrees and 94 degrees this weekend in the Inland Northwest.

Some of the events taking place across Spokane include the premiere of the Barbie movie in cinemas. You can also attend a free pool party, a free ride at the Carrousel, a Friday night concert in Manito Park or the Agave Fest downtown.

Here are some of the events happening this weekend:

🎥Barbie movie on Cinema

After a long wait, Barbie is in cinemas and there are still tickets left at multiple movie theaters throughout the Inland Northwest:

If you buy your tickets with AMC, you get the chance to win two tickets to the World of Barbie experience. The winning prize includes a hotel, flights, and tickets for two to the World of Barbie experience in addition to a pair of roller skates, a Barbie Dreamhouse, and a collection of movie-themed dolls.

🤽‍♂️Free community pool party

The Spokane Parks Foundation is hosting two free neighborhood pool parties, one at the Liberty Pool and one at the Hillyard Pool.

During the event, people can get free food, enjoy free activities and have fun.

Here are the dates:

Liberty Pool: Friday, July 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1300 E. 5th Ave.

Hillyard Pool: Friday, Aug. 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 2600 E. Columbia Ave.

Due to pool capacity restrictions, entrance is limited to 300 maximum attendees.

🎠Story Time at the Carrousel

Story Time at the Carrousel happens one Friday every month. It is an early literacy activity designed to spark and engage the young imagination with stories, songs and preschool activities.

$1 carrousel rides are offered to those who attend. It is recommended for children ages 2-5. Rides start at 11:00 a.m. at Riverfront Park.

This month's rides will take place on Friday, July 21.

🎵Friday night concert series in Manito Park

Free Friday night concerts return to Manito’s Park Bench Café this summer.

'Under the Trees' free concert series features artists playing pop, folk, jazz, and famous rock covers. All concerts are from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. People can bring a lawn chair or lay out on the cool grass.

During the events, people can enjoy dinner specials and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream from the Park Bench Café while listening to live music in the center of beautiful Manito Park.

This week's concert takes place on Friday, July 21. Scott Linklater will be performing.

🍹Agave Fest

Attend the first Agave Fest on Sunday, July 23rd at The Wonder Building. The event will be showcasing Spokane's Best Bartenders in a battle royal.

During the event, people can drink, watch, and enjoy Spokane's best bartenders battling it out for The Best Agave (tequila or mezcal) refreshment.

The event will take on Sunday, July 23 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Entrance tickets are $20. Each ticket includes entrance to the event, tastings of featured agave refreshments, one raffle ticket, enjoyment of games featured in the space, a vote for your favorite, and endless good times.

Some participating bars include Zona Blanca, Kismet, Summit, Tavolàta, Dos Gordos and Bon Bon, to mention others.

Raffle prizes include gift cards to local bars and restaurants, swag, wine and liquor. Additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event, with proceeds benefitting Big Table.

Food will be available for purchase from Ethan Stowell's Victory Burger & Bar, Chad White's Uno Mas Tacos, and Renee Bolstad's Koselig Kitchen. The event is for people over 21 years old.

🎨Downtown Sunday Art Mart

Downtown’s Sunday Art Mart is coming back this summer.

Sunday Art Mart began Sunday, July 10, and runs through August on Wall Street across from Riverfront Park. It takes place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wall and Main Street in Spokane.

The event provides local Spokane artists and crafters the opportunity to exhibit and sell work in a casual and friendly environment in the heart of downtown.

