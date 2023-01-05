Spokane events: Attend one of many events happening during the first week of 2023

This week attend the First Friday businesses showcase, a Wedding Expo, or a yoga class for a good cause | Check here the full list.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new year and new events!

The new year has started and with it are many events to attend this week. This week rain showers are in the forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Mark your calendar and attend one of the following events taking place in Spokane:

Downtown local businesses showcase

Attend the First Friday downtown showcase.

First Friday is designed to showcase the downtown art and retail scene. During the showcase, each month, downtown retailers and restaurants feature artists, musicians, exclusive activities, product launches and specialty food and beverage.

The event will be taking place every first Friday of the month until June 2. This Friday, Jan. 6, will be the first one of the year from 5 to 8 p.m. Downtown First Friday happens inside the 80-block area served by the Downtown Spokane Business Improvement District.

Click here to check the list of businesses.





Spokane Chiefs game

Attend the Spokane Chiefs vs. Vancouver Giants game on Saturday.

The game will be taking place at the Spokane Arena at 7:05 p.m. Tickets range from $12 to $30.

Click here for more information.

Spokane Wedding Expo

Spokane Wedding Expo is back this Saturday, Jan. 7, in Spokane.

Spokane Wedding Expo helps engaged couples make their wedding planning easy by allowing them to meet with many professionals and Inland Northwest wedding vendors.

The expo will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Spokane City Center, located at 322 N Spokane Falls Ct.

Tickets are $10 before the event and $12 the day of the show.

Click here to learn more about the event.





Silent Writing Party at Spokane Public Library

The Silent Writing Party is a community event for writers to inspire them to get fresh words on the page.

Bring the writing instrument of your choice, a laptop, pen, paper, quill, or a scroll, and settle down for an hour and a half of uninterrupted writing time.

Writing Education Specialist and novelist Sharma Shields will be on hand to provide writing resources before and after the silent session.

To request accommodations, call the library at 509-444-5308.

Free Community Class for Sweet Mercy Farm

Attend a yoga class to help raise money for Sweet Mercy Farm.

Eclipse Power Yoga is hosting a yoga class to help support the farm after it suffered a debilitating fire in one of its greenhouses. The money will help to pay for repairs or a replacement greenhouse. The suggested donation is $20.

The yoga class will be taking place at Eclipse Power Yoga, located at 3209 E. 57th Street E, in Spokane, on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m.

