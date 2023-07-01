The Spokane County Library District releases summer programs

SPOKANE, Wash. — This summer, the Spokane County Public Library District (SCLD) will be hosting several educational and entertaining programs throughout the month of July.
SCLD will be offering programs for all ages from young children up to adults.
Children's Programs:
The Harmonica Pocket: Sing Your Song
Ages: 5+ / Families are welcome too
Red Yarn Music & Puppet Show:
Ages: 3-5 / Families are welcome too
Family Storytime in the Park:
Ages: 2-5 / Families are welcome too
Camp Read-a-Rama:
Ages: Grades 2 - 5
Tween and Teen Programs:
Design Video Games with Bloxels
Spy Challenge Escape Room
World Traveler Teen Escape Room
All About AI: Creating Stories & Images
Teen Cupcake Decorating Basics
Programs for tweens and teenagers require registration.
Adult Programs:
Plaid Cat in Concert
Create and Eco-Friendly Scarf
Iced Tea & Porch Reads
Hike in Dishman Hills Conservation Area: Iller Creek
Homebuyer Education Seminar
More adult programs and events can be found here.
For a full list of July events, click here.
