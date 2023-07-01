x
The Spokane County Library District releases summer programs

SCLD will be offering programs for all ages from young children up to adults.
Credit: Spokane County Library District

SPOKANE, Wash. — This summer, the Spokane County Public Library District (SCLD) will be hosting several educational and entertaining programs throughout the month of July. 

Children's Programs:

The Harmonica Pocket: Sing Your Song 

Ages: 5+ / Families are welcome too

Red Yarn Music & Puppet Show:

Ages: 3-5 / Families are welcome too

Family Storytime in the Park:

Ages: 2-5 / Families are welcome too

Camp Read-a-Rama: 

Ages: Grades 2 - 5 

Tween and Teen Programs:

Design Video Games with Bloxels
Spy Challenge Escape Room
World Traveler Teen Escape Room
All About AI: Creating Stories & Images
Teen Cupcake Decorating Basics

Programs for tweens and teenagers require registration

Adult Programs:

Plaid Cat in Concert
Create and Eco-Friendly Scarf
Iced Tea & Porch Reads
Hike in Dishman Hills Conservation Area: Iller Creek
Homebuyer Education Seminar

More adult programs and events can be found here

For a full list of July events, click here

