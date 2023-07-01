The Spokane County Library District releases summer programs

SCLD will be offering programs for all ages from young children up to adults.

SPOKANE, Wash. — This summer, the Spokane County Public Library District (SCLD) will be hosting several educational and entertaining programs throughout the month of July.

SCLD will be offering programs for all ages from young children up to adults.

Children's Programs:

The Harmonica Pocket: Sing Your Song

Ages: 5+ / Families are welcome too

Red Yarn Music & Puppet Show:

Ages: 3-5 / Families are welcome too

Family Storytime in the Park:

Ages: 2-5 / Families are welcome too

Camp Read-a-Rama:

Ages: Grades 2 - 5

Tween and Teen Programs:

Design Video Games with Bloxels

Spy Challenge Escape Room

World Traveler Teen Escape Room

All About AI: Creating Stories & Images

Teen Cupcake Decorating Basics

Programs for tweens and teenagers require registration.

Adult Programs:

Plaid Cat in Concert

Create and Eco-Friendly Scarf

Iced Tea & Porch Reads

Hike in Dishman Hills Conservation Area: Iller Creek

Homebuyer Education Seminar

More adult programs and events can be found here.

For a full list of July events, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.