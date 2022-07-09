The Spokane County Interstate Fair has fun headed your way: here's what you need to know

The Spokane County Interstate Fair is right around the corner. KREM 2 has you covered with all the details to help you plan your experience.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane County Interstate Fair has 'All Systems Go!' right around the corner. People will be flocking to the fairgrounds to get a taste of the food and to see the sights.

Here's what you need to know to keep your fair going experience as smooth as possible:

General Opening and Closing Times

The fair will be open from Sept. 9-18, 2022. Opening times will vary, but all fair outdoor booths and barns will close at 10 p.m.

Monday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rides open at 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Address

The fair will be held at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, located at

404 N Havana Street.

Information on how to get to the fair from your current location can be found here.

Tickets and Admission Fees

Tickets are available online and at the fair entrance for purchase. Tickets purchased at the Main Gate entrance can only be bought with cash. ATMs will be located around the fairgrounds.

Tickets are required for entry into the fairgrounds and separate tickets are required for events such as the rodeo and featured artists' concerts.

Ticket prices at the door are as follows:

Adult: $13.00

Youth (7-13) and Senior (65+): $10

Military: $10

Children (6 and under) Free

Once fairgoers buy a ticket, they have all-day access to the fair with a hand stamp that will be given at the entrance. Just present it at the door for all-day reentry.

Parking

The fair will have two parking lots to accommodate vehicles— one at the Main Gate, and another at the South Gate entrance. Parking will cost $5 in addition to fair entry tickets and last all day. Parking can only be paid for with cash.

Additional information about parking can be found here.

Ride Prices and Restrictions

Tickets for rides at the fair can also be bought at the fair entrance. Bracelets will let riders ride unlimited rides all day.

Through Sept. 9-11, and Sept. 16-18, ride bracelets will be $37

Through Sept.12-15, ride bracelets will be $35

Riders must be at least 42 inches tall to ride alone. Riders 36 inches and under cannot ride rides alone.

Depending on the ride, there may be other weight and height restrictions.

Map

A map of the fair is available to help you plan your trip. Check it out for locations of ATMs, restrooms, booths, and more.

For additional information about the fair, click here.

