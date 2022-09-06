Here’s the schedule for the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair

The fair takes place over the span of ten days from Sept. 9-18 at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — As the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair approaches, Spokanites should be aware of what they, their friends and family can enjoy.

Here's a list of the different themes fairgoers can enjoy over the course of ten days at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.

Friday, Sept. 9- Nom Nom Day

Opening day events include the Flying Fools High Dive Show at 1 p.m., the Magic of Rafael Illusions/ Extreme Side Show at 4 p.m. and countless livestock judging events.

Saturday, Sept. 10 – Columbia Bank Day

This day's events include youth goat judging at 11:30 a.m., a butter-making demonstration at 1:30 p.m., Kids Pedal Tractor racing at 3 p.m. and All Alaskan Racing Pigs at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11 – Carpet’s Barn – Heroes' Day

Heroes' Day's events include a Lego Building Contest at 1 p.m., the Magic of Rafael Illusions at 3 p.m., and Kids' Mutton Bustin' at 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 12 – Senior Day

Senior Day includes an Antique Tractor Pull Show at 2 p.m., a feature of the Legendary Longhorns at 2:30 p.m., and a Poultry Costume Contest at 4: 30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13 – Sensory Day

Sensory Day features Open Horse Ranch Riding at 10 a.m., Old Coots Giving Advice at 3 p.m., and a Spokane Falls Needlework Guild Demo at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 – (No special theme scheduled)

This day's events include Open and Youth Floral Judging at 8 a.m., a Blacksmithing Demonstration at 11 a.m., and the Close to My Heart Card Making Demo with Shannon Smoldt at 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15 – Pepsi Day

Pepsi Day's events include a Rope Making Demonstration with Phil Kuhnkey at 11 a.m., Open Horse Department Awards at 3 p.m. and Corn-Hold Play for Fun at 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16 – Washington Lottery Day

Washington Lottery Day includes Open Class Beef Judging at 10 a.m., Youth Llama Judging at 11 a.m., and a Mixed Media Painting Demo by Robyn Smith at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 – BECU Day

BECU Day includes a Model T Club Car Show at 10 a.m., a Pumpkin Carving Activity sponsored by Mark and Mary Jepsen at 11 a.m., and Youth Horse English then Western Judging at noon.

Sunday, Sept. 18 – STCU Free Admission for all School Employees Day (Coats 4 Kids)

This day includes a Wood Stove Cooking Demonstration at 10 a.m., a Corn Hole Tournament at 1 p.m., a Dairy Goat Costume Class at 2 p.m. and a Demolition Derby at 4 p.m.

More details on these events can be found on the fair’s official program.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.