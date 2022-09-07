Here's who is performing at the Spokane County Interstate Fair

This year's concert lineup includes country singer Cole Swindell, country musician Elle King and rapper Nelly. The first concert takes place on Sept. 12.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair will bring three artists to its concert lineup during the fair festivities.

The theme for the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair is "All Systems Go." This year's concert artists include country singer Cole Swindell, country musician Elle King and rapper Nelly.

All three concert tickets include a no-cost fair admission ticket if purchased before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 8. The gate admission ticket is no longer included with concert ticket purchase at 11:59 p.m. that day.

Here's who you can expect to see at the Spokane County Interstate Fair:

Monday, Sept. 12: Cole Swindell

Grammy-nominated country artist Cole Swindell will be one of the three artists headlining this year at the Spokane Fairgrounds.

He will be performing on Monday, Sep. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Spokane County Interstate Fair.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $75.

Swindell is a Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rising superstar who has toured with country music superstars including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line. He officially became a headliner on his Reason To Drink Tours in 2018.

Fans will enjoy hit songs like “You Should Be Here,” "Never Say Never," "Single Saturday Night," and "Middle of a Memory.".

Swindell has played on some of the biggest stages in the world, including the first-ever live radio and TV broadcast from the 57th-floor terrace of 4 World Trade Center, overlooking the Freedom Tower, where he performed his hit “You Should Be Here.”

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Elle King

Award-winning recording artist Elle King will perform on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Spokane Fairgrounds.

King is a multi-platinum, award-winning recording artist with more than 1.5 billion streams worldwide. King reunited with Miranda Lambert in 2021 to collaborate on the song “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” which debuted No.1 on Billboard’s Rock and Country Digital Song Sales Charts. The song was nominated for a Grammy Award for best country/duo group performance in 2022.

Another one of King's hit songs includes “Ex’s & Oh’s," which has more than 169 million views on YouTube and was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Alternative Rock Song in 2016.

Fans can enjoy King's hit songs at the fair including "America's Sweetheart," "Wild Love," "Shame," "Playing for the Keeps," and "Good Girls."

Tickets can be purchased through the TicketsWest website. Tickets are also available onsite at Atomic Threads Boutique located at 1905 N Monroe St. in Spokane.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $40.

Thursday, Sept. 15: Nelly

Nelly will be one of the three artists performing this year at the Spokane Fairgrounds. He will be performing on Thursday, Sep.15 at 7 p.m.

Nelly is a Diamond Selling, multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning rap superstar. He has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals.

Nelly’s "Country Grammar" album and his song “Cruise” with Florida Georgia Line both achieved Diamond status in 2016. He is touring around the globe and recently was the first artist to play in Saudi Arabia with a mixed gender/family crowd.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, fans will enjoy Nelly's hit songs including "Batter Up," "Grillz," "Ride wit Me," "My Place," "Just a Dream," and "Dilemma."

Ticket prices range from $30 to $75.

