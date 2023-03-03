Spokane Motorcycle show coming back to the Fairgrounds

Mark your calendars for the three-day event at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The 18th annual Spokane Motorcycle show is one week away.

Mark your calendar and attend the three-day event at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12.

People will find hundreds of motorcycles and accessories for sale and a variety of brands and the latest inventory. Law Tigers will be giving away a $100 gas card every two hours.

Attendees will also enjoy a stunt show, an indoor swap meet, a beer biker bar, an indoor poker run, a beard competition and more.

Admission to the event is $12. Kids ages 12 and under enter free. People can buy tickets at the shop and online.

The shows will be taking place on Friday, March 10, from 3-8 p.m., Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.