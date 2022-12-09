Events happening on Christmas Eve in Spokane

This week, attend the Spokane Comedy Club for a good cause, the first rail jam competition in Mt. Spokane or a magic show.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — If you're planning to stay in town for Christmas, there are several festive events happening across Spokane.

Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow this season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast, so take precautions and wear adequate gear.

This week, attend the Spokane Comedy Club for a good cause, ice skate with music, attend the Rail Jam Competition or enjoy a horse carriage ride, a magic show or the Northwest Winterfest.

Here are the events taking place during Christmas weekend:

Attend the Comedy Club to see Harry J. Riley perform by bringing a new coat or toy for free tickets.

Riley got his start in Spokane after his time in the U.S. Air Force. While there, he became known as one of the area's top comedians. On stage, his topics of discussion range from current events to his childhood growing up on a plantation in the South.

He has won the Spokane Valleyfest PG Comedy Competition twice and was recently a semi-finalist in the prestigious Seattle International Comedy Competition. He can also be seen on the SYFY television show Z Nation.

Riley will be performing for two days at the Spokane Comedy Club.

When: Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec 23.

Where: Spokane Comedy Club, located at 315 W Sprague Ave. in Spokane.

Cost: Free if you bring a new coat or toy. Ticket prices vary if you don't bring any of the requested items. Click here to buy tickets.

Get your groove on with DJ A1 for themed nights, music, lights, contests, and more on the Numerica Skate Ribbon starting at 6 p.m.

Where: Numerica Skate Ribbon, located at 720 W Spokane Falls Blvd, in Spokane.

When: Fridays and New Year’s Eve. Dec. 23, 30, 31 and on

Jan. 27.

Cost: Adults more than 13 years old cost $9.95 per hour. Youths ages 3-12 pay $6.95 per hour. Kids ages two and under enter Free. Skate rental costs $6.95 per visit and helmet rentals are free.

Attend Mt. Spokane Terrain Park for the first rail jam, Jingle Rails, on Christmas Eve and throw down your best tricks on a variety of features. Dress to impress Santa and his elves!

Participants must register and complete the online waiver. Minors must have a parent/guardian sign an online waiver. People can register online anytime before 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Spectators are welcome with a lift ticket or pass. Attendees can view the event at the Burt, Yurt at top of Parkway Express.

Categories include Ski Men, Ski Women, Snowboard Men, Snowboard Women, Most Holiday Spirit, Best Trick of the Day, and Best Wipeout.

Prizes include Mt. Spokane gift cards and swag bags for category winners.

Schedule for Saturday, Dec. 24:

8 a.m.–10 a.m.: Athlete check-in at Lodge 2

10:30 a.m.: Mandatory Meeting at the Burt (Top of Parkway Express)

11 a.m.: Jingle Rails Begins

Mountain closes at 4 p.m.

Where: Mt. Spokane Terrain Park, located at 29500 N Mt Spokane Park Dr, in Mead.

When: Dec. 24 at 11 a.m.

Cost: $10 entry. Online registration is required.

Enjoy a horse and carriage ride with family and friends this weekend.

Wheatland Bank Horse and Carriage Rides are offering free horse and carriage rides on Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Christmas Eve.

Each ride lasts approximately eight to ten minutes. The carriage can comfortably hold up to eight adults. Pick-up is at 250 N Wall Street, across from Wheatland Bank in Spokane.

Here is the schedule:

Fridays: 3-8 p.m. (Breaks from 5-6 p.m.)

Saturday and Sunday: From noon – 5 p.m. (Breaks from 2-3 p.m.)

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays on Dec. 26.

The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage.

The non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

Where: First Interstate Center for the Arts, located at 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd in Spokane.

When: Monday, Dec. 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Prices range from $46 to $76 and are on sale at TicketsWest.com.

Expanding across five buildings, the holiday festival and cultural celebration features 22 themed lantern displays for attendees to enjoy and take in.

The festival is structured to be family friendly, including displays such as "The Dragons' Lair," which features two 130-foot-long dragons; the giant Adventure Arch that allows guests to travel through; Kid's Wonderland, which has spectacle-like displays for kids; the Panda Forest and much more.

Where: Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, 404 N. Havana Street in Spokane Valley.

When: Runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday (except Christmas Day) through New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2023.

Hours: Fridays 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 4-8 p.m., Sundays 3-6 p.m.

Tickets: Available online here.

For more information, visit the Northwest Winterfest website.

