Spokane celebrates sixth Indigenous Peoples' Day with event at city hall

The Spokane Indigenous Peoples' Day event page on Facebook invites people to join together on Oct. 11 for an evening of healing, celebration and community.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday, Oct. 11 is the sixth time Spokane is celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day, which honors the cultures and histories of the Native American people.

On Friday, President Joe Biden proclaimed Oct. 11 as a national holiday in recognition of the country's indigenous peoples, making efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples. The day will be observed Oct. 11, along with Columbus Day.

Spokane's Indigenous Peoples' Day event will be held at the Spokane City Hall Monday night from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event page on Facebook invites people to join for an evening of healing, celebration and community, and to follow COVID-19 health protocols in place.

Here is the event's itinerary:

- The “State of the Urban Native Community” will be given at the event at Spokane City Hall at 6 p.m., with gathering beginning at 5:45 p.m.

- Honor Song and acknowledgments starting at 6:20 p.m.

- Comments from Indigenous leaders and organizations at 6:45 p.m.

- Red Jingle Dress dance for prayer at 7 p.m.

In Aug. 2016, the Spokane City Council voted to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day and more than 100 people attended the celebration in Spokane.

Since then, Indigenous Peoples' Day is celebrated in Spokane outside city hall where people gathering to hear a reading of a proclamation declaring every second Monday in October as "Indigenous Peoples' Day."

On Monday, U.S. Senator Patty Murray issued a statement honoring Washington Native peoples at today's Indigenous People’s Day and recognizing the efforts they had endure during generations.

“As we take time to observe this Indigenous People’s Day, may we honor and celebrate the Native peoples that are such an integral part of our history, culture and future—especially here in Washington state," Murray said. “Importantly, I’m glad to see President Biden acknowledge the painful history and horrors Indigenous people have endured for generations through efforts to displace, assimilate, and eliminate Native cultures and communities in the first ever White House proclamation designating today officially as Indigenous People’s Day."