Bike Swap coming to Fair and Expo Center Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whether you want to buy a new bike or sell your old one, you can do it at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center on Saturday.

The Annual Spokane Bike Swap will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spokane Valley Fairground. All the event proceeds will go toward regional charitable organizations.

"We are thrilled to announce the Spokane Bike Swap is now a non-profit organization," Spokane Bike Swap Chair LeAnn Yamamoto said in a statement. “The proceeds from the event will benefit regional charitable organizations and we are excited about the positive impacts it will have on the community while promoting healthy and active living for all.”

People looking to sell their bikes can register at the Spokane Bike Swap website here. Bike registration is open Friday, April 8, from 3-7 p.m., and the fee is $5, which will be waived if you donate a bike.

The registration fee is waived on kid’s bikes with 20” rims or smaller and priced at $50 or less. A 10% consignment fee will be assessed for all bikes that sell.

People can find all kinds of bikes at the Expo, from kids’ bikes and road bikes to tandems and tri-bikes. The Spokane Bike Swap is a one-stop-shop where people can sell, upgrade and buy new or used bikes and accessories.

During the expo, you can also get a free coffee sample from the Roast House Coffee’s exhibitor or purchase a bag of 'Pedal It Out Blend' blend coffee in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Bike Swap.