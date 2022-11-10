Here's list of Veterans Day deals and discounts in Spokane

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and many businesses are showing their appreciation by offering discounts and freebies for military veterans.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The community is coming together to celebrate those Veterans who have served in the United State military.

Veterans Day is taking place on Friday, Nov. 11, and lot of businesses are showing their appreciation by offering discounts and freebies for military veterans.

Here is a list of some of the local and nationwide deals available to those who have served or are serving on Veterans Day:

Drinks

Starbucks: On Veterans Day, active-duty service members, Reservists, Veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee at participating Starbucks stores.

Krispy Kreme Free Doughnut & Coffee: On Veterans Day, a doughnut and coffee will be on the house for veterans.

Wake Up Call: Wake Up Call invites veterans to bring in their military IDs to receive a free drink of their choice. Veterans, active-duty military members, and first responders also receive a 20% military discount every day, all year long.



Food

Applebee's: Applebee's gives 10% off for active duty and veterans at local participating restaurants. Every Veterans Day on Nov. 11, vets and active-duty military are given a free meal with proof of service as a special Veterans Day military offer.

Wendy's: In honor of Veterans Day, Wendy’s thanks the greater military community with a free breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card. On Nov. 11 from 6:30-10:30 a.m., you can show your card in-store or in the drive-thru.

Buffalo Wild Wings: All day on Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military who dine in or call for takeout at their local B-Dubs can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Denny’s: Denny’s will be offering any veterans or active-duty military with a valid ID a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes at any IHOP on Nov. 11. This offer is only valid if you dine in with proof of service.

Hooters: On Friday, Nov. 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from a special Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only).

Shari’s Café: Free slice of pie and buy-one-get-one-free entrée for all current and former military on Veterans Day. Valid for dine-in and takeout only.

Red Robin: One free Red’s Tavern Double with Bottomless Steak Fries for Veterans and active duty military on Friday, Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

MOD Pizza: Sign up to receive a buy-one-get-one-free MOD-size pizza or salad with military ID by Nov. 8, and MOD will send you a coupon on Nov. 9 to redeem on Veterans Day.

Little Caesars: On Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military can get a free Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Little Caesars. Only select Little Caesars are participating, so make sure you call ahead to your local one before you head over.

Other Deals

Blue Zoo Spokane: Visit Blue Zoo this week for free from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14. All veterans and active military will receive free admission for the day to the aquarium. Please bring a military ID to receive the special.

Looff Carrousel: Riverfront is offering free Looff Carrousel rides for all Military, active or retired, members and their immediate family during regular operating hours from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Active-duty military, veterans and spouses can enjoy 25% off at any in-store purchase at Bed Bath & Beyond.

7-Eleven: Get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite on Veterans Day. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.

Wallaroo's Furniture and Mattresses: This Friday join Wallaroo's for Veterans Day Deals, free food and drinks. The event will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 12614 E. Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley.

Events

Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane: Attend the drive-thru event to celebrate our Veterans this Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There will be plenty of patriotic music and enthusiasm to celebrate our veterans, 2nd Harvest Food Drop and B-25 Flyover.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 51: Join VFW Post 51 to Celebrate our veterans at 11 a.m. The event will start with a Gold Star Families Breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Bring your family and friends. VFW Post 51 is located at 300 W Mission Ave., in Spokane.

