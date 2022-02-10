Spirit Lake hosts Super Bowl outhouse races for its winter festival

The "Super Bowl" Saturday outhouse races will be the main event for this year’s winter festival in downtown Spirit Lake on Feb. 12.

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — There’s a first time for everything, including outhouses racing through downtown Spirit Lake, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Spirit Lake Parks and Recreation is hosting the town's and possibly North Idaho's first outhouse races.

Parks and Recreation director Mitzi Michaud said she isn’t aware of any other community in North Idaho daring to display dashing dumpers.

“A lot of people have never heard of it before,” Michaud said.

The "Super Bowl" Saturday outhouse races will be the main event for this year’s winter festival in downtown Spirit Lake on Feb. 12. The festival starts around 11 a.m. and runs until about 3 p.m.

Michaud said she came across the idea for outhouse races from Mickael Stevens, recreation supervisor for Rathdrum Parks and Recreation, and thought it was totally something Spirit Lake needed to get into.

“They do want more races,” Michaud said. “It’s going to be fun.”

Outhouses must be mounted on two skis and equipped with a toilet seat and toilet paper on a roll. They must also include a push bar and be at least 5 feet high and three-sided with a full roof. No motor or steering devices are allowed. A full list of rules can be found on the Spirit Lake Parks and Recreation website.

Each team must have at least three people, two pushers and one rider. Age groups include children 5 to 12, teens 13 to 17, men, women, and family.

Cost for entering is $21 and covers two division races for one outhouse entry.

Outhouses should also be decorated with a catchy theme, PG-13. There will be an award for people's choice for the best decorated outhouse and costumes. Trophies awarded after completion of all races.

Outhouses must arrive by 11 a.m. for inspection and observation, with races starting at noon. The race will run on Fourth Avenue between Washington and Maine Streets.

Michaud said she hopes the race becomes a bigger event where businesses, schools or groups will challenge each other.

Registration forms can be dropped off at Spirit Lake City Hall, or from 10 a.m. until before check-in at the race on Saturday.

“I’m just kind of looking forward to people getting to know more about what it is and the excitement of seeing how goofy everybody’s going to be,” Michaud said. “And having a good time.”

Other activities will include a snowman building contest in Spirit Lake City Park and activities for kids put on by Real Life Ministries. There will also be sledding on the hill put in at the edge of the park.

So far, Michaud said they have about five contestants for their chili cook off in Little City Park Square on the west corner of Fourth Avenue and Maine Street.

The cook off runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $5 to try all the chili and vote on a favorite. Proceeds go to the special events committee for putting on fundraising events for families in need.

“We just kind of do a variety of things,” Michaud said. “People come down and hang out, watch some crazy stuff and get crazy themselves and have fun.”

To register for outhouse racing, https://www.spiritlakeid.gov/parkandrec/forms. To sign up for the chili cook off, call 208-623-4868.