Skillet and Theory of a Deadman's Rock Resurrection Tour coming to The Podium

SPOKANE, Wash. — Skillet and Theory of a Deadman announced their Rock Resurrection Tour is coming to Spokane in November.

The rock bands will be at the Podium on Friday, Nov. 3. The concert also includes Saint Asonia as a special guest. Tickers are on sale now with prices ranging from $45 to $49.50. VIP tickets are $85. Click here to purchase tickets.

Skillet has sold more than 12 million units worldwide and has received two Grammy Award nominations and won a Billboard Music Award.

Skillet is known for its songs like 'The Older I Get,' 'Hero,' 'Sick of It,' Awake And Alive,' plus more.

Theory of a Deadman is an award-winning multiplatinum Los Angeles-based Canadian band. They are known for songs including 'Bad Girlfriend,' 'All or Nothing,' Not Meant to Be,' and Angel.'

The show starts at 7 p.m. and the Podium is located at 511 West Dean Ave. in Spokane.

