Shinedown returns to Spokane May 6

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shinedown will return to the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for "The Revolutions Live Tour," on Saturday, May 6.

They will tour with two other bands, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.

The band released its newest album, Planet Zero. The album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart. Shinedown also received IHeartRadio nominations for Rock Artist of the Year and Rock Song of the Year for "Planet Zero."

The Revolutions live Tour starts in Michigan. Shinedown will make 21 total stops across the U.S. for "The Revolutions Live Tour,".

Tickets for the May 6th show go on sale Monday, Jan 23 - Friday, Jan 27 at 10 a.m.

The ticket prices range from $49.95 to $89.95.

To purchase tickets you can click here.

