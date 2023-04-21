Shania Twain at the Spokane Arena | Know before you go

Parking: Spokane Arena has 4 lots and over 1,000 parking spaces, including a VIP parking lot. The fee for parking is $20 and can be purchased in advance online here. No cash payment will be accepted. On the day of the show, the parking rate cost will increase by an additional $5 per vehicle. Advanced parking ticket sales will close at 11:59 p.m. the day prior to the event or once capacity is reached.