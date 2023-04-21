Shania Twain at the Spokane Arena | Know before you go
Getting to the arena, going through security, concessions and more: Here's what you need to know before Shania Twain's highly anticipated concert.
Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP
Life’s about to get good in Spokane! Shania Twain's highly anticipated 'Queen of Me' tour is hitting the Inland Northwest on Friday, April 28.
This is the first tour for Shania in nearly five years. It comes in support of her new album 'Queen of Me' which was released on Feb. 3.
Ahead of the highly anticipated show, KREM 2 put together this guide to help concertgoers get to their destination and know what to expect when they get to the arena.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the show.
Shania Time: Concert Day
Shania Twain will be at the Spokane Arena on Friday, April 28. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Twain will be joined by her opening act, Lindsey Ell.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., approximately 90 minutes prior to the show. Once a concertgoer is admitted, they will not be allowed to re-enter the venue.
Getting to the venue: Transportation and Parking
Car: The arena's exact address is 720 West Mallon Avenue. Click here for driving directions via Google Maps.
Parking: Spokane Arena has 4 lots and over 1,000 parking spaces, including a VIP parking lot. The fee for parking is $20 and can be purchased in advance online here. No cash payment will be accepted. On the day of the show, the parking rate cost will increase by an additional $5 per vehicle. Advanced parking ticket sales will close at 11:59 p.m. the day prior to the event or once capacity is reached.
A picture of the arena's parking lots can be found below.
Public Transportation: Bus Route 11 drops passengers off a five-minute walk away from the arena. The fare is $2 for a two-hour window and $4 for a full-day pass. The last bus leaves for the arena leaves the Spokane Transit Plaza at 8:20 p.m.
Getting in the door: Entry and Safety
Tickets: All tickets must be bought through TicketWest and attached to an Apple Wallet or Google Pay. On their website, the Spokane Arena says printing tickets slow down the check-in process.
Bags: All bags will be checked before entering the arena. Clear bags and small clutches are allowed in the venue. Clear totes can not be bigger than 14” x 14” x 6”. Small clutches can be no bigger than 6.5″ x 4.5″. The Spokane Arena does not allow large bags or backpacks.
Not Allowed: The Spokane Arena does not allow weapons, (firearms, knives, wallet chains, pepper spray, etc.), illegal drugs, water bottles, cameras, laser pointers, fireworks, coolers, animals that are not service animals, throwable items (hacky sacs and beach balls), large backpacks, purses, large bags, laser pointers, and fireworks. For a complete list, click here.
In the Arena: What's there?
Concessions: According to Spokane Arena's website, all concessions are cashless. To buy food at the arena, it must be paid for with a debit or credit card.
- No Li Taproom serves beers on tap from local and regional breweries.
- White Claw Lounge serves White Claw and concessions.
- Red Tail at the Arena serves beer from the Cour d'Alene Resort without missing anything from the show
- The Market Food Court has concessions like pizza, sandwiches, burgers, sausages, noodles and frozen yogurt.
- Dry Fly has food and cocktails an hour before the show and through the intermission.
- A specialty taco stand is located outside section 113.
Merch Tables: According to the Spokane Arena's website, merchandise and souvenir stands will be set up in the venue depending on the event.
For any other questions, check out the Spokane Arena's website here or call the arena at (509) 279-7000.
