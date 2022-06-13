Second Harvest 20th annual Street Music Week fundraiser event returns to Spokane

Volunteer performers will return to Spokane and Coeur d' Alene sidewalks for a week with their red buckets to share their talents and raise money to feed families.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Second Harvest is celebrating its 20th annual Street Music Week on the streets of Spokane and Coeur d'Alene to help benefit the nonprofit.

Volunteer performers will return to the sidewalks of Spokane and Coeur d'Alene for a week with their red buckets to share their talents and raise money to help feed families in need.

The 2022 event will take place from June 13 through June 17 from noon to 1 p.m. The event will be taking place in its usual location in the downtown historic Garland District and at Sherman Avenue in Coeur d’Alene.

“Second Harvest is honored to celebrate the 20th year for Street Music Week with Doug and the wonderful group of volunteers and performers who make this happen," Jason Clark, Second Harvest President and CEO said in a statement.

Clark first started this event 20 years ago on his own on a downtown street corner. Since it first started, Street Music Week has attracted an average of 300 volunteers who sing, dance, or play instruments during the second full week of June.

“The $290,000-plus we've raised during the past 19 years translates to 1.4 million meals,” Clark said.

Clark said in a written statement that his now 20-year-old Red Bucket Brigade is close to passing the $300,000 mark in donations raised to help feed hungry people.

Second Harvest is accepting food bank donations at its address located at 1234 E. Front Ave. People can also make an online monetary donation to support the Second Harvest.

“To everyone who puts dollars into the musicians’ red buckets or donates online, thank you for helping us serve families facing hunger," Clark said.