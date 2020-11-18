Schweitzer Ski Resort is opening this weekend to season pass holders

Nov. 21 and 22, Scwheitzer season pass holders can get a "sneak peak" of this season.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort is opening early to give season pass holders a "sneak peek" of the season, according to Schweitzer Marketing Manager Dig Chrismer.

Season pass holders can come up on Nov. 21 and 22 and hit the slopes. Skiers without passes can buy day-specific tickets now, but spots are filling up quickly, according to Chrismer.

The resort has to limit the number of day tickets they're able to sell this year in order to follow social distancing requirements.

The resort says season pass sales went at record highs, which will "certainly require daily limits on available lift tickets in order to maintain social distancing expectations," reads a statement from the Schweitzer's CEO Tom Chasse.

The resort will use historical data broken down by day/pass type to determine how many lift tickets can be sold on any particular day. The number of lift tickets available will be dependent on how many pass holders the resort expects to ski that day. The lift tickets available to sell will be presold through the resort's e-commerce platform.

The resort doesn't plan on selling any open-ended/flex tickets, or tickets that aren't date specific.

Chasse went on to write that the resort will always allow guests booked through the lodge to buy lift tickets, but that the resort can't guarantee the same for people lodging through Airbnb, or partner hotels in town.