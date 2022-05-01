'It's just fantastic': Runners experience catharsis at Bloomsday 2022

After three years without a race like this, the energy today was just unmatched.

SPOKANE, Wash. — What a day!

After three years without a race like this, the energy today was just unmatched.

Pre-race jitters were rampant amongst the thousands of runners participating in this year's Bloomsday. Everyone lined up together, warmed up and excited.

Most people conserved that energy for the 7.46 mile course, while others... not so much.

"It's pretty exciting," an excited young runner said. " I haven't done it obviously for two years. It's going to be fun."

Group after group was full of thousands of excited runners.

From mile one all the way to the Doomsday Hill, everyone made their way down the course with a smile on their face.

One runner, Heidi Smith, has been apart of Bloomsday since she was three months old.

"I was three months old on my first Bloomsday and this would be my 26th Bloomsday and I'm 25," Smith said.

Another runner, Art Smith, has 15 Bloomsdays under his belt.

"A little sweaty, a little hot, looking forward to the end of it here," Smith said.

The Bloomsday course is over, but the party is just getting started.

Bloomsday runner Kenyon Fields summed it up perfectly.