Rosauers Open Golf Tournament in need of volunteers

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Rosauers Open and Franz Bakery Pro-Am Golf Tournament is back at the Indian Canyon Golf Course for a five-day event.

The tournament runs from July 13-17 with a private kick-off event at Arbor Crest Winery on July 12. For the last 34 years, Rosauers Open has contributed over $3.1 million to support the mission of Vanessa Behan.

Their mission is to improve the lives of children by providing immediate refuge, safety and ongoing family support in an environment of unconditional love. Their compassionate care helps prevent abuse and neglect throughout the region.

Rosauers Supermarkets sponsors the PGA tournament, which each year is possible thanks to the help of volunteers. This year, the tournament is in need of volunteers' help in the Arbor Crest Winery, golf course and in the kitchen.

People interested in volunteering in any of those positions can sign here to become a volunteer. Those interested in volunteering at the golf course, must be 14 years old or older. No golf experience is needed. Volunteers at the winery event must be 21 years or older.

Volunteers are a vital part of this tournament, as all the proceeds go directly to the nonprofit. To date, the Rosauers Open Golf Tournament has raised over 3.3 million dollars for Vanessa Behan's mission.

