Free activities taking place this summer at Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — With summer right around the corner, a variety of activities will be taking place at Riverfront Park starting this Friday, May 20 through the middle of August.

The Riverfront-run community engagement programs offer free activities and programs for the community during the spring and summer weekdays. This year residents could enjoy different activities from May through August 2022.

Spokane residents of all ages can enjoy yoga and pilates classes in the park as well as historic park tours, movies, and food from local food trucks.

Every activity takes place different day of the week depending on the month. Here is the list of spring and summer activities and programs taking place during the next months at the Riverfront Park:

Story Time at the Carrousel is an early literacy activity designed to spark and engage the young imagination with stories, songs, and preschool activities. Carrousel rides are offered for $1 to those who attend.

The rides take place every third Friday on May 20, June 17, July 15, and Aug. 19 at 11 a.m.

Join different classes presented by Providence Health Care

Core 4 Collective at the Pavilion: Thursdays: May 26, June 2, 9, 16 from 6 – 7 p.m.

Thursdays: May 26, June 2, 9, 16 from 6 – 7 p.m. Power Beats at the Pavilion with Eclipse Power Yoga: Saturdays: June 18, July 16 from 10 – 11 a.m.

Saturdays: June 18, July 16 from 10 – 11 a.m. Summer Solstice with The Union at the Pavilion: Tuesday, June 21 from 7 – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21 Yoga at the Pavilion with Beyoutiful Hot Yoga: Tuesdays, June 28, July 5, 12, from 6 – 7 p.m.

Barre on the Bridge with Spokane Barre: taking place Thursday, July 7, and July, Thursday, 14, from 7 – 8 p.m.

Pilates in the Park with Precision Pilates: Tuesdays: July 26, August 2, 9, 16 from 6 – 7 p.m.

Riverfront Park will have local food trucks on Tuesdays from June to August. People can visit the park to buy local food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Historic Walking Tours

Join local historian Chet Caskey for a free walking tour of Riverfront Park and and other historic Spokane buildings. Tours take place at 10 a.m. and at noon at the Visitor Center located next to the Rotary Fountain on Saturdays on July 9, July 23, Aug.13 and 27.

Movies in the Pavilion presented by Idaho Central Credit Union

Join free movies with your family and friends at the Pavilion on Wednesdays. Movies will take place Every Wednesday on July 6, 13, 20, and 27 at 8:30 p.m.

Shakespeare in the Park

Summer 2022 presents a timeless classic of young love, feuding families, and meddling friends. This imagining of Romeo and Juliet will take the audience on a wild ride, led by the point of view of our two lovers. Join S3 and Riverfront Park for an evening that has something for everyone. Shakespeare in the Park will take place on July 21- 24, and July 28 - 31.