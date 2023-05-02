Riverfront Eats returns to Spokane on Tuesdays

Every Tuesday from May to August, people can visit the orange Howard St. Bridge to enjoy delicious food and free events.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Riverfront Eats food truck series kicked off Tuesday in downtown Spokane.

Every Tuesday, from May to August, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., people can visit the orange Howard St. Bridge to enjoy delicious food from the food trucks stationed at Riverfront.

Some featured food trucks include, Tacos Camargo, Kona Ice, Mixed Plate, Big Rod's Texas BBQ, Skewers and Surge Coffee. People can also enjoy free and affordable events happening in Riverfront Park while they satisfy their taste buds.

Check here for the full Riverfront Eats Food Truck schedule and food vendors from May through August:

May 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tacos Camargo, Kona Ice, Mixed Plate, Big Rod's Texas BBQ, Skewers, Surge Coffee.

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tacos Camargo, Kona Ice, Taste of Insanity, Toby's BBQ, Skewers, Surge Coffee.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Kona Ice, Mixed Plate, One Night Stand BBQ, Madfire Kitchen, Jerusalem, Surge Coffee.

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Kona Ice, Mixed Plate, One Night Stand BBQ, Madfire Kitchen, Jerusalem, Surge Coffee.

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tacos Camargo, Kona Ice, 509 DINE, Toby's BBQ, Jerusalem, Surge Coffee.

June 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tacos Camargo, Ben and Jerry's, Taste of Insanity, Big Rod's Texas BBQ, Skewers, 509 DINE, Surge Coffee.

Tuesday, June 16, 2023

Tacos Camargo, Kona Ice, Mixed Plate, One Night Stand BBQ, Madfire Kitchen, Jerusalem, Surge Coffee.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tacos Camargo, Ben and Jerry's, Mixed Plate, Taste of Insanity, Toby's BBQ, Skewers, Surge Coffee.

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tacos Camargo, Kona Ice, Mixed Plate, Big Rod's Texas BBQ, Jerusalem, Taste of Insanity.

July 2023

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Tacos Camargo, Ben and Jerry's, Mixed Plate, Taste of Insanity, Toby's BBQ, Skewers, Surge Coffee.

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tacos Camargo, Kona Ice, 509 DINE, Big Rod's Texas BBQ, Madfire Kitchen, Jerusalem, Surge Coffee.

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tacos Camargo, Ben and Jerry's, 509 DINE, One Night Stand BBQ, Daily Bread, Skewers, Surge Coffee.

August 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Camargo Shaved Ice, 509 DINE, Madfire Kitchen, Toby's BBQ, Skewers, Surge Coffee.

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Taste of Insanity, Camargo Shaved Ice, 509 DINE, Big Rod's Texas BBQ, Jerusalem, Surge Coffee.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tacos Camargo, Kona Ice, Mixed Plate, Taste of Insanity, Toby's BBQ, Skewers, Surge Coffee.

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tacos Camargo, Ben and Jerry's, Mixed Plate, One Night Stand BBQ, Jerusalem, Surge Coffee.

