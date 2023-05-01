Rick Springfield making tour stop in Northern Quest

The tour will celebrate the artist's over 40 years in music, with hits like "Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk To Strangers,” “And We Danced,” and more.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Australian-American musician Rick Springfield is bringing his "I Want My 80’s Tour" to Northern Quest, featuring special guests The Hooters, Tommy Tutone, and Paul Young.

The Grammy Award-winning musician, actor and New York Times best-selling author will celebrate over 40 years in music with hits like "Jessie’s Girl," "Don’t Talk To Strangers," "And We Danced" and more. Rick Springfield began his career as a member of the Australian pop-rock group, Zoot, in the late 1960s before venturing out as a solo artist in the early 1970s.

The tour will make stops in Atlantic City, Ft. Worth, Omaha, Los Angeles, Fresno, and more before landing in the Inland Northwest on September 8.

"We will rock you and maybe save the world as a byproduct. Onward & upward!" said Springfield in a press release.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 5, on Northern Quest's website.

For more information about outdoor concerts at Northern Quest, visit their website.

To see other concert dates on Rick Springfield's tour, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.