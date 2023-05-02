Ray LaMontagne headed to Spokane for 'Just Passing Through' tour

The Grammy-award-winning artist is coming to the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Friday, Oct. 6.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Musical artist Ray LaMontagne is coming to the Inland Northwest as part of his "Just Passing Through" Tour.

The Spokane First Interstate Center of The Arts is hosting Ray LaMontagne on Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. The appearance will feature a fan-requested setlist that concertgoers can vote on.

The musical artist's career spans 16 years and eight studio albums. Six albums reached the top ten on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and Billboard’s Digital Albums chart. The God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise won the Grammy in 2010 for best folk album.

Tickets for the concert are available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, May 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 5.

For more details on the concert, check out the artist's website here.

