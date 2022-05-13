Kalispel Tribe of Indians hosts first race at Qlispé Raceway Park

The first race on the property under the Kalispel Tribe of Indians' new ownership took place Friday morning. The second race will be taking place Saturday May, 14.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Kalispel Tribe of Indians hosted its first race of the season at Qlispé Raceway Park on Friday morning.

The Kalispel Tribe leased the road course to Turn2 Motorsports, a high-performance racing organization that hosts road course lapping events in the Pacific Northwest.

The Kalispel Tribe of Indians bought the 243-acre raceway from Spokane City for $6.1 million back in October 2021. The Tribe owns an array of different businesses, including the Northern Quest Resort and Casino, Kalispel Casino, Kalispel Market and Fuel, Kalispel Auto Sales and a variety of enterprises.

The first race on the property under the Kalispel Tribe’s new ownership took place Friday morning after a driver's meeting, followed by a Kalispel Tribal Blessing and the National Anthem that was singing in Salish and English. The second race will be taking place Saturday, May 14.