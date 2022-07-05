Post Falls Festival Parade taking place on July 9

Seltice Way in Post Falls will buzz with activity from Spokane to Idaho streets at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9 during the Post Falls Festival Parade.

The community is invited to enjoy the parade and all of its entries, including some that will toss candy to kids along the route. The parade will be packed with appearances from local law enforcement, fire trucks, Post Falls High School athletes, the cheer squad, music, dancing and more.

The Post Falls Community Ambassadors and the Post Falls Chamber of Commerce hope to bring the community together for a great Saturday morning parade, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Slots are still available for participation. Parade registration is open through Wednesday. Applications and entry information can be found on the Post Falls Chamber of Commerce website, www.postfallschamber.com, and the city of Post Falls Parks and Recreation website: www.postfallsidaho.org

For information about the parade and entry applications, email val@postfallschamber.com or call 208-773-5016.