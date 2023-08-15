Pig Out in the Park organizers reveal food vendors list

SPOKANE, Wash. — With this year's Pig Out in the Park music festival right around the corner, organizers have finally released the full list of vendors serving food at this year's event.
From BBQ and soul food to pizza and churros, this year's festival will see a diverse group of vendors.
Those vendors include:
- Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream
- Elle's Huckleberry
- Deano's Grill
- Taco Carmago Mobile
- Azar's Cafe
- Terry's Breakfast
- Raspados Ceviche
- NW Noodles
- The Churro Hut
- Lylo's Asian Cafe
- Langostino's
That list is just a brief snippet of the smorgasbord of vendors that will fill Riverfront Park in the coming weeks. To see the full list, click here.
