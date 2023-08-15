x
Pig Out in the Park organizers reveal food vendors list

This year's festival will take place from August 30-September 4 from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. daily.
Credit: Pig Out In the Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — With this year's Pig Out in the Park music festival right around the corner, organizers have finally released the full list of vendors  serving food at this year's event.

From BBQ and soul food to pizza and churros, this year's festival will see a diverse group of vendors.

Those vendors include:

  • Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream
  • Elle's Huckleberry
  • Deano's Grill
  • Taco Carmago Mobile
  • Azar's Cafe
  • Terry's Breakfast
  • Raspados Ceviche
  • NW Noodles
  • The Churro Hut
  • Lylo's Asian Cafe
  • Langostino's

That list is just a brief snippet of the smorgasbord of vendors that will fill Riverfront Park in the coming weeks. To see the full list, click here.

Here's the lineup of food vendors that will be at Pig Out in the Park 2023. We can't wait to see you there! August 30-September 4, 11AM-10PM daily.

Posted by Pig Out In the Park on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

