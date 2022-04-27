Here's what concert attendees need to know before attending Paul McCartney's show at the Spokane Arena

Before Paul McCartney kicks off his tour in Spokane, here's what you need to know before attending the show.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Paul McCartney announced on February 18 that his upcoming U.S. tour will kick off here in the Lilac City, and Spokane fans wasted no time securing their spot to see the former Beatles member perform.

Holly Williams with the Spokane Public Facilities District (PFD) confirmed to KREM 2 that tickets to the show sold out less than 30 minutes after they went on sale on Friday.

McCartney will visit Spokane Arena as part of his 'Paul McCartney Got Back' tour on Thursday, April 28, marking the first time the former Beatle will play in Spokane.

McCartney will also play two shows in Seattle on May 2 and 3. The three tour dates in Washington are more than any other state in the country.

What's happening?

Sir Paul McCartney is performing at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

When should I arrive?

Paul is set to take the stage at approximately 8 p.m. The doors to the Arena will open at 6 p.m.

There are no opening acts in this show, so event organizers are encouraging guests to arrive early.

There will also be high security at venue entrances.

Are there any COVID-19 protocols I need to follow?

No proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test is needed to attend the show. Masks are not required but are encouraged by event organizers.

What else is happening at the show?

Although Sir Paul won't take the stage until approximately 8 p.m., there will be other events, merchandise and concession stands available to attendees.

4 p.m. – Beer Garden & Outside Merchandise

Early arriving guests will have access to a beer garden to enjoy drinks before the show with dedicated access to the venue when doors open at 6 p.m. You have a concert ticket to enter the beer garden.

Limited merchandise will be sold outside the northeast Main Entrance starting at 4 p.m. Merchandise will also be available at three locations inside the Arena:

by Section 110 in the Integra Meeting Room

along our southeast window wall by Section 120

directly inside the northeast Main Entrance

Concession stands at the Arena are cashless and accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

What else should I know?

Enhanced Security Procedures

Thursday's concert will have enhanced security procedures before entering the arena. All guests will be required to walk through metal detectors before entering.

Event organizers are asking attendees to leave all weapons at home, including firearms, knives of any kind, and wallet chains.

Clear Bags Only

Guests may carry one clear bag that does exceed 14” x 14” x 6” in size OR a small clutch/purse/wallet that does not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" in size.

Parking

Parking at the Spokane Arena is $20.00 per car. Cash or credit cards are accepted.

Ticketing

Event organizers are asking guests to ensure they have their digital tickets downloaded to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay app prior to arrival.

Signs

Handheld signs, banners, and flags are welcomed in for this event but may not be larger than 18’’x24.’’