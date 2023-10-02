The Parkade commemorating renovations with grand reopening ribbon cutting ceremony

The event will feature food trucks, live music and speeches from city leaders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the most iconic structures in downtown Spokane is celebrating its so-called "rebirth" into the community this month.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for The Parkade is taking place at the Parkade Plaza in downtown Spokane on Friday. The event will feature food trucks, live music and speeches from city leaders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Parkade has been a feature of the Spokane skyline since it was built in 1967. It began as a renewal project to better serve the downtown area. In late 2020, The Parkade was purchased by a local investment company and has since underwent extensive repairs, renovations and upgrades.

To commemorate these improvements to the iconic structure, Parkade Investors and the Downtown Spokane Partnership (DSP) are holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday. The ribbon cutting will take place at the Parkade Plaza, located between North Howard and North Washington streets.

Speakers at the event include Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward; Ann Marine, the daughter of The Parkade's original architect Warren C. Heylman; DSP Vice President Andrew Rolwes and Sam Daniels III of Parkade Investors.

Parkade management is partnering with local businesses to reduce parking while dining, attending events or working at downtown restaurants or bars. Current pricing can be found here.

