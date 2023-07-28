Spooky circus performing at Spokane Valley Mall

The spooky circus show performances will be taking place from Friday, July 28 to Monday, July 31. Price for tickets starts at $10.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Paranormal Cirque II is in town this weekend at the Spokane Valley Mall.

The show is an R-rated horror circus with a haunted attraction pre-show. Under the Clown Castle, the black and red big top tent, guests will be able to see acrobats of the air, Illusionists, rollerskating vampires, freaks, mysterious creatures, and so much more.

The show offers a crazy yet fun fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret in perfect harmony.

"It's not your average circus," said Steven Ryan, the spokesperson for Paranormal Cirque II.

This innovative horror story features different shades of an incomparable storyline. The only thing you can be sure of during the show is that you will not know what to expect. It might be hard to divide reality and illusion. The show is only recommended for mature audiences.

You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts.

"We got a two-hour show," Ryan said. "We have 20 different performers from around the world."

A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying Magic and more. The show follows an animal-free policy.

Circus show performances will be taking place from Friday, July 28 to Monday, July 31. Show times include the following:

July 28 – Friday: 7:30 p.m.

July 29 – Saturday: 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

July 30 – Sunday: 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

July 31 – Monday: 7:30 p.m.

The price for show tickets starts at $10. You can use a special promo code: FACE5OFF to get $5 off every ticket on any level of seating. Click here to get tickets. ADA seating is available by calling (941) 704-8572 or by visiting the on-site ticket office.

The Paranormal Cirque II is located at 14700 E Indiana Avenue, at Spokane Valley Mall. Click here for more information and policies.

