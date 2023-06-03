Here's what time the Oscars will actually begin

The most prestigious awards in Hollywood return Sunday night.

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood's biggest night is back. Stars will arrive Sunday afternoon at the champagne carpet for the 95th Oscars to celebrate this year's finest achievements in film.

Host Jimmy Kimmel kicks off the official action at 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Pacific) sharp, but there is plenty of pre-show coverage to enjoy as well.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards.

What time do the Oscars start?

The Oscars ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

What time does red carpet coverage start?

While the Oscars carpet isn't actually red this year, there will still be pre-show coverage of celebrity arrivals on both ABC and E! on cable.

ABC kicks off a full day of Oscars coverage at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific with "Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet Live." The Oscars pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern/3:30 p.m. Pacific on ABC.

"E! Live from the Red Carpet" will start at 5 p.m. Eastern/2 p.m. Pacific on E!

What channel are the Oscars on?

The Oscars ceremony will be broadcast on ABC and can be streamed on ABC.com or the ABC app with a cable provider login.

You can also watch the show on other streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV and others.

How long is the ceremony?

While the length of the ceremony fluctuates year to year, it generally runs around three hours.

The longest Oscars telecast ever was the 74th Oscars in 2002, with a running time of 4 hours, 23 minutes.