How to watch the Oscars best picture nominees

The Oscars are this Sunday, April 25, so you still have time to watch this year's most talked-about movies.

Maybe you've heard some talk about "Mank" or how it's a big year for female directors. But if you're out of the loop, don't worry--we've got you covered.

Here's how you can watch all the 2021 best-picture nominated movies.

Florian Zeller's dementia drama, which was also nominated for best actor (Anthony Hopkins) and supporting actress (Olivia Colman), is one of the most recently released Oscar nominees. Sony Pictures Classics began playing it in theaters on Feb. 26 and recently expanded it nationwide. On March 26, it became available to rent on premium on-demand platforms and digital rental.

Check out which theatres are playing it near you.

Shaka King's tale of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) and the FBI informant (LaKeith Stanfield) who helped lead to his assassination, scored nominations for both stars. It was released in February by Warner Bros. in both theaters and on HBO Max. The film, though, recently left HBO Max having streamed for one month. Now, it's available in theatres and on digital streaming platforms.

You can also find out where it's playing near you or book a private screening.

David Fincher's black-and-white drama about “Citizen Kane” co-writer Herman Mankiewicz is the lead nominee with 10 nods overall.

It's streaming only on Netflix.

Lee Isaac Chung's tender drama about a Korean American family in Arkansas, up for six Oscars, is playing in theaters and available for rental on digital platforms. It first debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2021, where it was also an award-winner.

You can also buy a ticket to a virtual screening which allows you to watch the movie within a specific four-hour window.

Find theatres playing it near you.

Since landing virtually and at drive-ins across the major fall film festivals last year, Chloé Zhao's lyrical Western drama has been perhaps the most acclaimed film of the year and the Academy Awards frontrunner. Released by the Walt Disney Co.'s specialty label, Searchlight Pictures, it's streaming only on Hulu and playing in theaters. Zhao made history Monday as the first woman of color nominated for best director and the most nominated woman in a single year, ever.

Watch 'Nomadland' on Hulu.

Fins theatres playing it near you.

Emerald Fennell's pitch-black #MeToo revenge comedy, from Focus Features, is available for rent on digital platforms and in theatres. Fennell, in her directorial debut, was nominated for best director and best screenplay, and star Carey Mulligan is up for best actress.

Find it in a theatre near you.

Darius Marder's drama about a heavy metal drummer (Riz Ahmed) who is losing his hearing, earned six nominations, including nods for Ahmed's lead performance and Paul Raci's supporting one.

It's streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Aaron Sorkin's ‘60s counterculture courtroom drama, nominated for six Oscars, had once been headed for a more traditional release. When the pandemic hit, Paramount Pictures instead sold it to Netflix, where it’s been streaming since last fall.

Stream it on Netflix.