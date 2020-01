Film's biggest night is getting closer and closer!

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards should bring plenty of star power to the February 9 ceremony — a good thing, since the show will for the second straight year go without a host.

Last year's ceremony went without a host after Kevin Hart stepped down amid fallout from homophobic tweets that resurfaced.

“Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood," “1917,” “The Irishman” and “Parasite” are expected to pick up the majority of the nominations.

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards are being announced live Monday morning in Los Angeles beginning at 5:18 a.m. PST/8:18 a.m. EST. John Cho and Issa Rae will host the nomination ceremony, which can be viewed live below.

RELATED: The Oscars won't have a host for the second straight year

RELATED: Watch it again: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow' Oscars performance

The list of Oscar nominees will be listed below by category. This list will be updating live.

Best Picture

Actress in a Leading Role

Actor in a Leading Role

Directing

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hank, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Cinematography

Production Design

Costume Design

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Documentary Feature

"American Factory"

"The Cave"

"The Edge of Democracy"

"For Summer"

"Honeyland"

Documentary Short Subject

"In the Absence"

"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl"

"Life Overtakes Me"

"St. Louis Superman"

Animated Feature Film

Animated Short Film

"Dcera (Daughter"

"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

Live Action Short Film

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbor's Window"

"Saria"

"A Sister"

Original Score

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Original Song

Visual Effects

Makeup and Hairstyling

Sound Editing

"Ford vs. Ferarri"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Sound Mixing

"Ad Astra"

"Ford vs. Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"