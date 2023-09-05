ONE Spokane Stadium announces ribbon cutting, open house happening in September

ONE Spokane Stadium, which is set to open this fall, is planning a number of grand opening events throughout the month of September.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The new downtown Spokane stadium is preparing to officially open by holding a series of grand opening events.

ONE Spokane Stadium, which is set to open this fall, is planning a number of grand opening events throughout the month of September. Those events include a ribbon cutting ceremony, opening games at the stadium, an open house and an unveiling ceremony.

All grand opening events are set to take place between Sept. 26-30. The first games at the stadium are set to take place on Sept. 28 and 29.

Here are the events planned at ONE Spokane:

Stadium Ribbon Cutting and Dedication Ceremony, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. to noon

Opening SPS Games – Sept. 28-29 Pullman v. Shadle Park Soccer, Sept. 28, 4 p.m. Clarkston v. North Central Football, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. Shadle Park v. Rogers Football, Sept. 29, 7 p.m.

Unveiling of Joe Albi Way and Plaza – Sept. 30, 10:30 a.m.

Stadium Community Open House, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

High school football, concerts and the United Soccer League will all be included in ONE Spokane's usage. According to the Spokane Public Facilities District (PFD), 2,500 open parking spaces will be available within walking distance of the stadium.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.