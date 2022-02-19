Numerica SkyRide offers $1 tickets in celebration of Black History Month

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m people could enjoy a 15 minutes trip for free at the SkyRide, with a $1 suggested donation going toward nonprofits.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As a way to celebrate Black History Month, the Numerica SkyRide is giving away Numerica SkyRide passes for free with a $1 suggested donation.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m people could enjoy a 15 minutes trip for free at the SkyRide and enjoyed views of the Spokane River and Spokane Falls.

The rides are free, but a $1 donation is suggested with all profits going toward the Carl Maxey Center and the MLK Community Center.

Both nonprofit organizations provide services to Spokane that focus on addressing the needs of the city’s Black community. The centers offer business support, rental assistance, community outreach, and other community services.

“When we all collaborate for impactful days like this, it makes life better for everyone in our community,” said Kim Pearman-Gillman, Numerica’s senior vice president of community development and impact. “Last year’s event was a great success! Numerica is pleased to be able to sponsor again this year. We’re hopeful for a great turnout this weekend!”

The Carl Maxey Center is also putting together a scavenger hunt and crafts for families attending the event on Saturday.