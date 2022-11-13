Numerica Skate Ribbon skating rink opening for the holiday season

An Unlimited Ice Pass and Winter Value Pass are available for people looking to use the rink with discounts all season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park's Numerica Skate Ribbon will be open starting Saturday, Nov. 19 for the holiday season.

The seasonal ice skate rink first opened in 2017 at Riverfront Park. Since its opening, it's attracted numerous visitors to skate its winding circuit.

Skate hours at the rink start at 11 a.m daily and end at 8 p.m., except for Saturdays, where hours will range from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admissions for adults are $9.95 an hour, and $6.95 for children, by the hour. There are also skate rentals available for those who do not have ice skates.

An Unlimited Ice Pass and Winter Value Pass are available for people looking to use the rink with discounts all season. The Winter Value pass has discounts for the entire park, including the Skate Ribbon, SkyRide and carousel.

The Riverfront Park's Numerica Skate Ribbon has a 16-foot wide and 650-foot long pathway with a 3,500-square-foot attached pond and slight inclines and declines to the course. There are also fire pits available for skaters and spectators at the rink.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.