Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture unveils EnChroma glasses for color blind visitors

All visitors who are red-green color blind can borrow the glasses for a MAC tour to view the art for themselves.

The exhibit comes at the perfect time for Color Blindness Awareness Month, as all visitors who are red-green color blind can use the glasses for a MAC tour to view the art for themselves. Color blindness impacts 8% of men and .5% of women, an estimate of nearly 350 million people worldwide.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this new service to color blind visitors to the MAC to enhance their museum-going experience and enjoyment of art and culture exhibitions,” said Wes Jessup, MAC's Executive Director.

Taking place on Thursday at 10 a.m., seven local color blind people will be the first to experience the EnChroma glasses at the MAC.

The special event features 41-year-old Denise Pounds, 67-year-old Tony Caprile, 41-year-old Justin Garrett, 17-year-old Thomas Domrese, 17-year-old Joshua Domrese, 74-year-old Lance Gurel and 37-year-old Orion Koffman.

Experimenters such as Lance Gurel said, “I would like to see what I’ve been missing and visit a flower garden.”

