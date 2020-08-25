Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture set to reopen Tuesday in Spokane showing Pompeii exhibit

Museums are allowed to reopen after Governor Jay Inslee added guidelines for museums and bowling alleys in Phase 2 and 3 of the state reopening plan.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, or MAC, is set to reopen Tuesday after a months-long closure due to COVID-19.

The museum is allowed to reopen after Governor Jay Inslee added guidelines for museums and bowling alleys to Phase 2 and 3 of Washington's reopening plan.

The MAC said the museum sector has been working with the Washington State Arts Commission since April on safety plans that would allow museums to reopen. The Arts Commission recently approached the governor's office to ask him to reconsider allowing museums to reopen, the release reads.

"Many museums, like the MAC, are very spacious, allowing for generous social distancing inside exhibition galleries,” said MAC Executive Director Wes Jessup. "We feel that museums will be among the safest places to go during the pandemic.”

Now tickets to the museum are available in specific time slots so the MAC can regulate how many people are inside at one time. The museum also has also made their current exhibit, Pompeii: The Immortal City, a touch free experience.

All employees and visitors are also required to wear masks inside the museum. The MAC also says it cleans surfaces "fastidiously" and regulates foot traffic.

The museum's Pompeii exhibit has been extended until Sept. 13. The museum is open from Tuesday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 13. Timed tickets are available for purchase online only. Prices are as follows:

$15 for adults

$13 for seniors and college students

$10 for ages 6-17

Members and children 5 and under are free. Special hours for seniors and those with underlying health conditions are 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Tuesdays. The Campbell House and the Cafe MAC are closed at this time.