Northern Quest Resort & Casino celebrating Native American Heritage Month

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — During the month of November, the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and Northern Quest Resort & Casino are expanding their celebration of Native American Heritage Month with a nod to tribal history.

Come to learn more about Kalispel Tribal traditions and culture. Some of the celebrations include tribal-inspired dining specials and spa services, as well as performances by tribal dancers, drummers, entertainers and a comedian.

Here is the list of events happening during Native American Heritage Month:

Native Dance Exhibitions

Enjoy free traditional Native American dance and drumming performances by members of various plateau tribes on the southeastern end of the property near Windfall.

• Saturday, Nov. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Northern Quest Dance Championships

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Kalispel Tribe welcomes 16 of the top Native American Fancy dancers from across the U.S. and Canada to perform traditional Fancy Shawl and Fancy Double Bustle dances. The free event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon. The competition celebrates centuries-old traditions representing several different tribes.

A Comedy Show

Nationally recognized Native American comedian Tonia Jo Hall will bring her masterful stand-up comedy act to the Northern Quest stage for a free evening of comedy. The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Music at Highball

Thursday, Nov.10: Award-winning musician Tony Louie, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. No fee to enter.

Friday, Nov. 11: Native American DJ Exodus will play all the favorites for some late-night fun and dancing. The event takes place from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. No fee to enter.

• Saturday, Nov. 12: DJ Exodus from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. No fee to enter.

Heritage Dinner at Masselow’s Steakhouse

Join a unique dining experience featuring local indigenous flavors with celebrity chef Sean Sherman, founder of The Sioux Chef, and four elegant courses crafted from ingredients foraged from the land around and prepared with the assistance of other recognized Native American chefs.

• Thursday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The cost is $75 for each course.

Tribal Artisan & Vendor Fair

Get an early start on your holiday shopping and support an indigenous-owned business with unique handmade goods. Visit the tribal artisan & vendor fair on Thursday, Nov. 10, Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During the exhibitions, people can also visit the Veterans Day display honoring Kalispel Tribal members who served in the US armed forces, the Educational display dedicated to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and a display dedicated to the ongoing investigation of missing Native children who attended Catholic residential boarding schools.

There will be activities for kids, including coloring sheets inside all food and beverage outlets that feature native plants and animals with Salish and English translations.

The Northern Quest Resort & Casino is located at 100 North Hayford Rd, in Airway Heights.

