Northern Quest adds Falling In Reverse, other headliners to summer concert lineup

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Northern Quest's summer concert series has added Falling In Reverse: The Popular Monstour with Ice Nine Kills, Spiritbox and Catch Your Breath.

On July 24, the Falling In Reverse: The Popular Monstour with Ice Nine Kills, Spiritbox and Catch Your Breath is headed to Northern Quest's stage. The rock bands are part of Northern Quest's summer concert lineup, alongside other artists like Jason Mraz, Boyz II Men and Young the Giant.

Falling in Reverse is an American rock band, known best for 2011’s “The Drug in Me Is You." They recently released "Watch the World Burn" in 2023. It became the first single by the band to reach the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Ice Nine Kills, Spiritbox and Catch Your Breath are bands with a range of genres. From Ice Nine Kills' hardcore and metal, Spiritbox's metal and Catch Your Breath's hard rock, fans who attend will have an energetic show to look forward to.

Tickets will go on sale on March 10 and prices start at $55.

Northern Quest's Outdoor Summer Concert series has eight artists on the roster so farr. For more information on Northern Quest or other musicians performing in the summer, click here.

