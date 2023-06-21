'One Day Offering': North Idaho man prepares for his first Ironman triathlon in Coeur d'Alene

The 36-year-old will be at City Beach on Sunday morning when about 1,300 athletes begin a journey to swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles and run 26.2 miles

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a pastor, Mitch Ellithorpe is a man of faith.

But even he doubted Lake City Church could beat a fundraising goal in November that would mean he had to compete in Ironman Coeur d'Alene on Sunday.

They did more than beat it. They crushed it.

“I just couldn't believe it," Ellithorpe said.

He does now.

The 36-year-old will be at City Beach on Sunday morning when about 1,300 athletes begin a journey to swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles and run 26.2 miles.

If they do, they will earn the title of Ironman.

For most, it will take well over 10 hours on a day that is forecast for sunshine and temperatures north of 80 degrees.

“I have to hold up my end of the bargain,” Ellithorpe said.

He'll be venturing into unknown territory because not only has he never done an Ironman, he's never even tried a shorter triathlon.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.