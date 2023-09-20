Noah Kahan announces Gorge Amphitheatre concert on June 29, 2024

The New England artist exploded as one of the most successful breakout artists of the year and recently debuted a new song, "Dial Drunk."

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gorge Amphitheatre's summer 2024 lineup is well underway with one of 2023's best new artists, Noah Kahan, coming to Washington.

The Vermont singer and songwriter's new album "Stick Season (We'll All be Here Forever)" debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 Chart and number one on the Top Americana/Folk Albums Chart.

The New England artist exploded as one of the most successful breakout artists of the year and recently debuted a new song, "Dial Drunk." Kahan will play the well-known summer venue on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Already selling out his “Stick Season Fall Tour," the artist announced his 2024 North America dates touching down in Ridgefield, Wash. and Denver, Colo.

Pre-sale registration can be done here. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 and can be purchased here.

