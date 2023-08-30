No-Li Brewhouse's Oktoberfest happening Sept. 16 and Sept. 23

The two-weekend event has a 500-person limit, and attendees can expect true German flavors, live music, photo booths, food and more.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the Inland Northwest's most popular beer festivals is coming back for two weekends only.

No-Li Brewhouse's Oktoberfest is returning on Sept. 16 and Sept. 23. The two-weekend event has a 500-person limit, and attendees can expect true German flavors, live music, photo booths, food and more.

No-Li's Bavarian weekends will feature a live Bavarian Oompah Band and a live DJ on the riverside patio. Enjoy a unique and timeless tradition of firkin tapping, an age-old technique used to bring out flavors in No-Li's handcrafted brews.

For an upgraded experience, you can purchase an Oktoberfest t-shirt from No-Li to wear at the celebration. People who purchase the t-shirt allows people to enjoy 30 minutes of early access to Oktoberfest and receive No-Li prizes.

