City of Spokane to put on drive-in firework shows on New Years Eve

Four different fireworks displays will be offered across the Spokane area, and will begin 9 p.m., according to Fianna Dickson with Spokane Parks and recreation.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is setting up drive-in firework shows in several different locations on New Years Eve, according to a press release from the city.

Four different fireworks displays will be offered across the Spokane area, and will begin 9 p.m., according to Fianna Dickson with Spokane Parks and recreation.

The shows will be held at:

Dwight Merkel Sports Complex

Ferris High School

Avista Stadium

Plante's Ferry Sports Stadium.

Parking lots will open to cars at 7:30 p.m., Dickson said. After the shows, security will escort cars from the lots and close them.

The shows will follow phase 2 guidelines for drive-in movie theaters in coordination with the Governor's Office and the Spokane Regional Health District, Dickson said.

“Amidst a difficult year, we’re pleased to offer a safe way to celebrate the start of 2021,” said Garrett Jones, director of City of Spokane Parks & Recreation. “The drive-in fireworks are a joyful and hopeful way to mark the year ahead, and to feel the community spirit together.”

Spokane Indians Baseball Club, City of Spokane Parks & Recreation, Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf, and Spokane Public Schools are are working with several underwriters to make the shows happen, the city said.

“Like most families, we’re ready to turn the page and celebrate 2021,” said Otto Klein, senior vice president of the Indians. “Nothing brings a community together like a good fireworks celebration and we’re proud to be a part of this event.”