DENVER — A bull rider died from injuries he sustained during an event at the National Western Stock Show, the CEO of the Professional Bull Riders said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, Mason Lowe died Tuesday evening.

Lowe, 25, was ranked 18th in the world and had been a professional bull rider for seven years, according to his biography page on the PBR website. He's from Exeter, Mo.

"The entire PBR ( Professional Bull Riders) and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family," Sean Gleason, the CEO of PBR said in his Facebook post.

Qualifying bull riding events took place at the National Western Stock Show Monday and Tuesday night. Lowe's biography page says he competed Tuesday night and rode a bull named Hard Times. As of now, the PBR finals are scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Last July, Jason Blasdel of Fruita, died after injuries during a bull riding event at the Platte River Rodeo in Saratoga, Wyoming.

PHOTOS | Mason Lowe Mason Lowe competes during the PBR Kansas City Invitational at Sprint Center on February 12, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images (Editors Note: This image has been converted to black and white)       





