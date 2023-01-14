National RV Show returns to Spokane Convention Center

The show runs for five days. It started on Thursday and will end on Monday 16th. The event takes place at the Spokane Convention Center and entrance is free.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The National RV Show tour is back in Spokane for the seventh year with a variety of manufactured RVs from all over the country.

The show runs for five days. It started on Thursday and will end on Monday 16th. The event takes place at the Spokane Convention Center and entrance is free.

Exhibits for the show include a large variety of prices, manufacturers and units for all kinds of travel experiences. Attendees could find travel trailers, camper trailers, toy haulers, motor homes, fifth-wheel trailers, and more.

RV president Dan Arrotta said the event is a time for customers to come see the latest new innovations.

"We bring in 130 roughly RVs' to the Spokane Convention Center, to base spray in the manufacturers to bring people to show the latest and the greatest in the RV industry, including new styles, new models, etc," Arrotta said.

Arrotta said the event is also a good place to have fun and bring the family.

"They absolutely love the show, everyday we get a live band in here, we make it fun we get a scavenger hunt for the kids, it's a real pleasant atmosphere," Arrotta said.

They're expecting to see more than 10,000 people during the five day event at the convention center.

Brant Olson, an attendant to the RV show, found the RV he was looking for during the event.

"We knew at the end of last season, we gotta buy an RV for next season, so we started looking right away and this winter, there was another RV show next weekend, but we saw what we wanted here."

Olson said he is planning in using his RV to travel.

"We're gonna put it out on Pend Oreille River, my folks got a spot," Olson said. "We're gonna use it a lot on the weekends and then occasionally take it out to a campground in Washington or Idaho."

Arrotta said the National RV show is also hosted in the state in other places including Moses Lake, Yakima, Colville, and out of the state in Oregon.

Spokane Convention Center, located at 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.