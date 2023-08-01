Events taking place in Spokane for National Night Out on Aug. 1

Events will take place in Central and downtown Spokane from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Aug 1., National Night Out events are popping up in central and downtown Spokane.

The Riverside Neighborhood Council and the Downtown Spokane Partnership (DSP) organized National Night Out Against Crime in the heart of downtown. This year’s downtown event takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 4-7 p.m. on Wall Street between Main Avenue and Spokane Falls Boulevard.

The event is supported by Spokane C.O.P.S.

Some of the downtown events include the following:

Visits by the Spokane Police Department’s (SPD) different units, including the bike patrols and from the Spokane Fire Department (SFD).

Free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream truck, and hosting face painting and other children’s activities.

BBQ rig and cooking up free hotdogs for everyone.

Lime Scooter will be on-site with free bicycle helmet giveaways, and national sponsor ADT is bringing bottled water for everyone.

Short-Term After-Hours Rescue (STAHR) booth can check a pet’s microchip, or if needed, help people get a new one for free.

At 6:30 p.m., a ‘Pup’ Crawl starts at O’Doherty’s Irish Grille at 525 W. Spokane Falls Boulevard for a walk with dogs to Bark, A Rescue Pub. All dog walkers are welcome to join.

Other events will take place in Central Spokane at A.M. Cannon Park, from 4 to 7 p.m. The park is located at 1511 N Elm Street in Spokane.

Concert in the Park with Tufnel

Show and Shine Car Show

Petting Zoo

Otto, the Spokane Indian's Mascot

Local businesses

Family-friendly activities and games

National Night Out is recognized across the country on the first Tuesday of August. It started to connect communities and law enforcement. Volunteers organize block parties, which will be visited by law enforcement, elected officials and first responders.

