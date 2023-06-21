2023 National Lentil Festival returns to the Palouse in August

The festival kicks off at 12 p.m. on August 19 with the WSECU Grand Parade on Main Street in Pullman.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The 33rd Annual National Lentil Festival is returning to the Palouse on August 19.

The festival, which started in 1989, features a full day of activities and brings national attention to Pullman. The festival is held thanks to the Palouse region of farmlands in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho that produce the highest quality lentils in the U.S.

The festival kicks off at 12 p.m. on August 19 with the WSECU Grand Parade on Main Street in Pullman. Registration is open and available for individuals and groups. Entry categories include walking groups, groups with vehicles and walkers, vehicles with trailers, politicians and political candidates, royalty floats, equestrian groups and other options.

Lil’ Lentil Royalty also walks in the Grand Parade and people can apply. A Lil’ Lentil King and Queen from Latah and Whitman counties are chosen to represent the Lentil Festival at various community events.

After the parade, the event offers attendees a free chili from the world’s largest lentil chili bowl. Attendees can also enjoy live music, performances, cooking demos and local vendors at Reaney Park from 2-10 p.m.

The festival will also have a Lentil Land Kid’s Area with arts and crafts, inflatables and more from 2-7 p.m.

Sporting events such as a fun run and pickleball tournaments are also going to take place during the event all day. Find all registration information here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.