Mt. Spokane open seven days a week through the holiday season

Mt. Spokane encourages people to enjoy the mountain throughout the holiday season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mt. Spokane announced its holiday hours and schedule through Christmas and New Year's day.

Mt. Spokane's holiday schedule is open seven days a week:

Friday, Dec 23, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., No night ski on Christmas Eve

Sunday, Dec 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christmas Day

Monday, Dec 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec 28, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec 29, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec 30, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 31, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., New Year’s Eve with karaoke in the bar

Sunday, Jan 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Year’s Day

Lodges 1, 2, and Vista House are open every day through January 1st.

For daily updates check Mt. Spokane's conditions page, trail report, and live webcams.

